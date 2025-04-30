Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots.ai Integrates Alibaba’s Qwen3 Model to Continuously Deliver Cutting-Edge AI for Enterprises

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced the integration of Alibaba’s Qwen3 model family into its leading enterprise-grade AI platform GPTBots.ai, marking a significant step forward in delivering state-of-the-art AI solutions tailored for enterprise needs. The integration enhances GPTBots.ai’s ability to provide businesses with unparalleled performance, multilingual capabilities, and advanced reasoning, further solidifying its position as a leader in AI-powered enterprise transformation.

Enhancing Multilingual Capabilities and Hybrid Reasoning to Drive Business Innovation

The integration of Qwen3 into GPTBots.ai brings a host of advanced capabilities that are perfectly aligned with the demands of modern enterprises:

Hybrid Reasoning for Complex and Routine Tasks

Qwen3’s hybrid reasoning functionality empowers GPTBots.ai to handle a wide range of tasks with precision and efficiency. The “thinking” mode excels at solving intricate problems, while the “non-thinking” mode delivers rapid responses for routine inquiries, ensuring businesses can optimize both speed and accuracy.

Enhanced Multilingual Support

With support for 119 languages and dialects , Qwen3 significantly strengthens GPTBots.ai’s ability to serve global enterprises. This ensures seamless communication and localization, empowering businesses to engage with diverse audiences and markets effectively.

Flagship Model Breakthrough: The All-in-One Task Expert

Powered by the flagship Qwen-3-235B model and the Qwen-3-30B lightweight version, GPTBots.ai's integration of the Qwen 3.0 matrix delivers industry-leading performance in code generation, mathematical reasoning, and instruction execution.

Qwen-3-235B : With exceptional computational power, it excels at complex logical reasoning and multimodal content generation, making it ideal for heavy-duty tasks such as enterprise-level data analysis and strategic decision-making.

: With exceptional computational power, it excels at complex logical reasoning and multimodal content generation, making it ideal for heavy-duty tasks such as enterprise-level data analysis and strategic decision-making. Qwen-3-30B : Optimized for private deployment, this lightweight model is designed for efficient resource utilization in localized servers and private cloud environments. Tailored for industries like finance, government, and manufacturing, it ensures data sovereignty and compliance while allowing parameter fine-tuning to adapt to specific business workflows. This ensures system stability and flexible AI deployment.

Seamless Integration with Enterprise Systems

GPTBots.ai leverages Qwen3’s capabilities to seamlessly integrate with ERP, CRM, CMS, and other enterprise systems. This ensures businesses can break down data silos, streamline workflows, and achieve real-time insights into customer behavior, market trends, and operational performance.





Streamlining SOPs to Redefine Enterprise Operations

The integration of Qwen3 aligns seamlessly with GPTBots.ai's mission to "Reimagine Enterprise Efficiency with AI." By combining advanced technology with scenario adaptability, GPTBots.ai delivers three core value enhancements:

● Automated SOPs: Unlocking Workforce Potential

GPTBots.ai's AI agents enable 24/7 automation for SOP-driven tasks like customer support, data entry, and report generation, significantly boosting efficiency and cutting labor costs. Supporting 90+ languages, the platform handles high-frequency queries such as order tracking, logistics updates, and return policies with over 90% automation accuracy, reducing customer service costs by 70%. Additionally, real-time integration with ERP and CRM systems automates multi-dimensional reporting, minimizing errors and enabling employees to focus on strategic and creative tasks.

● Global, Round-the-Clock Service: Reaching Diverse Audiences

With robust multilingual capabilities, GPTBots.ai ensures "native-level" service experiences across 119 languages and dialects, facilitating seamless cross-cultural communication. From English support in North America to Spanish after-sales in Latin America, the platform adapts to local languages and cultural nuances, enhancing customer satisfaction and boosting repurchase rates.

● Data-Driven Decision Making: Real-Time Insights

Powered by Qwen3's advanced reasoning capabilities, GPTBots.ai provides real-time, actionable insights by analyzing operational data. It identifies potential best-sellers from sales data, uncovers customer pain points for personalized recommendations, and monitors market trends to inform proactive strategies. Seamless integration with ERP, CRM, and BI systems ensures real-time data updates, improving decision-making efficiency by 50%.

GPTBots.ai Founder, Chris Lo, stated, "The integration of Qwen3 marks a significant upgrade in our technological capabilities. By tackling operational pain points in standardized processes, we aim to deliver cost reduction without compromise and efficiency powered by intelligence. Moving forward, we will continue to integrate cutting-edge technologies that empower our clients to build sustainable competitive advantages throughout their digital transformation journey."

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is a complementary general-purpose LLM AI bot featuring private data input and continuous fine-tuning, which can replace 'rule-based' chatbots, improve user experience, and reduce costs. GPTBots.ai aims to provide users with an end-to-end business platform that can seamlessly integrate robots into existing applications and workflows via plug-ins. GPTBots.ai also allow users to have great access to, and more efficiently and effectively using, AIGC to improve overall corporate productivity and output quality.

To know more, please visit https://www.gptbots.ai.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

