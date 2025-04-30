Offer Update - Extension to Closing Date

Foresight Ventures VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

30 April 2025

Extension to Offer Closing Date

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement made on 11 October 2024, relating to an Offer for Subscription to raise £5million (with an over-allotment facility of a further £5 million), the closing date for the Offer has been extended from 30 April 2025 to 27 June 2025.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


