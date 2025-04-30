Albion Crown VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the circular issued to shareholders on 26 February 2009), the Company allotted 1,504,893 Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each (the “new Ordinary shares”) and 484,437 new Ordinary C shares in the capital of the Company on the 30 April 2025. The new Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 30.39 pence per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 0.78 pence per Ordinary share. The new Ordinary C shares were issued at a price of 42.19 pence per Ordinary share C share, comprising of the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 1.08p pence per Ordinary C share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,504,893 new Ordinary shares and 484,437 new Ordinary C shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on or around 1 May 2025. The new Ordinary shares and new Ordinary C shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares and Ordinary C shares in issue.

Following the issue of the new Ordinary shares, and the new Ordinary C shares, the capital of the Company as at 30 April 2025 consists of 433,943,174 Ordinary shares and 132,444,232 Ordinary C shares, of which 45,787,992 Ordinary shares are held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 388,155,182 in respect of Ordinary shares and 132,444,232 in respect of Ordinary C shares giving total voting rights of 520,599,414. These figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

30 April 2025

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850