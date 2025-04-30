Total voting rights

30 APRIL 2025

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS  

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), Northern 3 VCT PLC (the “Company”) notifies the market that the capital of the Company as at 30 April 2025 consists of 151,110,646 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 151,110,646 (“the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify the voting rights they hold in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

