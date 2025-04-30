Cybersecurity Burnout Crisis: INE Security Offers Solutions for Sustainable Cybersecurity Careers

Cary, NC, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity professionals are near the top of the list when it comes to career burnout. Threat landscapes are expanding and security teams are chronically understaffed, leaving many professionals working in a perpetual state of high alert. Recent industry surveys indicate more than three-quarters of cybersecurity practitioners experienced burnout symptoms last year, with nearly two-thirds considering leaving the field entirely, despite the growing number of available cybersecurity jobs. As part of a broader career resilience initiative , INE Security, a global leader in cybersecurity training and certification , is sharing critical insights to help professionals build sustainable careers. This analysis of industry trends offers several practical approaches to combating burnout in high-stress security roles.

"We're witnessing a perfect storm of challenges," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. "Organizations face sophisticated threats at remarkable scale while security teams are stretched to breaking point. The hard truth is that technical solutions alone won't solve this crisis. The human element of cybersecurity requires just as much attention as the technological one."

INE Security’s analysis of industry trends offers several practical approaches to combating burnout in high-stress security roles, with ongoing training and certification at the center of these solutions.

Organizational Benefits of Well-Trained Security Teams

It sounds counterintuitive that adding anything “continuously” can actually work to prevent burnout. But in the case of cybersecurity professionals, it is proven to be true. A June 2024 report found that 50% of cybersecurity professionals expect to reach burnout within the next year. However, organizations that implement sustainable practices centered around continuous professional development see concrete benefits beyond staff wellbeing, as noted in INE Security’s white paper “A Strong Defense for Training Security Teams” :

42% of employees are more likely to stay with an organization if they receive training → improved retention

6-9 months salary spent identifying and training a replacement faster → reduced hiring costs

10% increase in productivity for well-trained teams → enhanced efficiency

$70K average savings by teams with optimized training → direct cost reduction

2x retention for 5+ years by companies that train employees → long-term talent stability

How Continuous Training Combats Career Burnout

The industry continues to grapple with retention challenges. However, a steady focus on industry trends, advancements, and training can reduce the stress of the unknown and reduce the workload in high-alert situations, enabling professionals to feel more in control and less fatigued. Several aspects of training that can be especially beneficial include:

Automation Mastery

Targeted automation skills development makes the difference between teams that manage incidents effectively and those overwhelmed by alert fatigue. According to Information Week, security professionals with advanced incident response automation skills report significantly lower stress levels during critical events. Regular training in automation tools reduces manual workloads by up to 70%, allowing professionals to focus on strategic security initiatives rather than repetitive tasks.

Distributed Expertise

Knowledge rotation systems prevent the common "single point of failure" problem where one team member becomes the sole expert in critical systems. Organizations implementing structured rotation programs see significant reductions in both burnout rates and security risks. Cross-training team members ensures operational continuity and reduces individual pressure, with cross-trained teams showing 70% less turnover, according to Instructure.

Balanced Learning

Balanced professional development within working hours yields better results than excessive after-hours training. Industry patterns suggest the sweet spot appears to be 4-6 weekly hours of structured learning during regular work time. Additionally, 91% of L&D professionals agree continuous learning is more important than ever for career success, according to a LinkedIn study.

Career Growth

Career advancement opportunities expand dramatically with specialized certifications. A Fortinet survey found 67% of organizations prefer team members or direct reports to have certifications, since they believe these credentials validate cyber awareness and tech knowledge. This motivation helps combat feelings of career stagnation that contribute to burnout.

Confidence Building

Increased confidence and competence from continuous learning directly reduces workplace stress. Research from CSO Online indicates that professionals who engage in regular training report higher confidence in handling security incidents and significantly lower stress levels during critical events.

Building Training into Security Operations

Forward-thinking organizations are increasingly integrating cybersecurity certification pathways into career development plans. When cybersecurity training becomes a core component of the security professional's role rather than an additional burden, both individual wellbeing and organizational security posture improve dramatically.

"The most resilient security teams we work with have training rhythms built into their operational calendars," notes Warn. "These organizations see continuous learning as a strategic investment rather than a cost center or administrative burden. Their security professionals develop deeper expertise while maintaining healthier work-life balance."

Take Action Today

Ready to transform your career or your security team's resilience through continuous professional development? Visit INE Security's website to discover training and cybersecurity certifications that build both technical proficiency and career sustainability.