Nasdaq Copenhagen
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders
Date 30 April 2025
Early redemption of tier 2 capital
As part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning, the board of directors has decided in favour of an early
redemption of the tier 2 capital of DKK 300 million issued on 13 June 2018 (ISIN: DK0030421037).
The bank has obtained the Danish FSA’s approval of the early redemption, which will take place on 13 June 2025.
Yours faithfully
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Attachment