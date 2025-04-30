Early redemption of tier 2 capital

Date    30 April 2025


Early redemption of tier 2 capital

As part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning, the board of directors has decided in favour of an early
redemption of the tier 2 capital of DKK 300 million issued on 13 June 2018 (ISIN: DK0030421037).

The bank has obtained the Danish FSA’s approval of the early redemption, which will take place on 13 June 2025.


Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

