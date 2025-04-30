Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date 30 April 2025





Early redemption of tier 2 capital

As part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning, the board of directors has decided in favour of an early

redemption of the tier 2 capital of DKK 300 million issued on 13 June 2018 (ISIN: DK0030421037).

The bank has obtained the Danish FSA’s approval of the early redemption, which will take place on 13 June 2025.





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

