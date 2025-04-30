Utenos Trikotažas Group increased its sales by 66% in the first quarter and reduced losses by almost one million euros

ress Release

SBA-owned textile group Utenos Trikotažas sold 5.2 million euros worth of orders and provided services in the first quarter of 2025 – 66.3% more than in the same period of the previous year, when the group's sales reached 3.1 million euros. The share of exports in the Group's sales was 76.3%.

“First-quarter results show a strong recovery in sales. The growth was driven both by new clients in the contract manufacturing segment and a rebound in demand from existing clients. Our strategic focus on high value-added products, flexible production model and subcontracting opportunities not only allows us to manage costs more efficiently, but also to keep and strengthen our competitive advantage in the international markets,” says Nomeda Kaučikienė, CEO of Utenos Trikotažas.

Sales in the contract manufacturing segment rose by 89.6% year-on-year to EUR 4.1 million. Sales of own-brand products remained nearly flat at EUR 550 thousand, compared to EUR 556 thousand in the same period last year.

Losses significantly reduced

In the first three months of 2025, Utenos Trikotažas Group posted a pre-tax loss of EUR 440 thousand – a significant improvement from the EUR 1.48 million loss in Q1 2024. The Group's EBITDA also improved significantly: although it remained negative at EUR 190 thousand, it was EUR 982 thousand lower than a year ago.

"We are continuing our intensive optimization of operations by reducing fixed costs and efficiently subcontracting part of our production. These measures have enabled us to significantly reduce losses, improve EBITDA and move closer to profitability. We are also successfully reducing our financial liabilities by repaying part of our debts to creditors ahead of schedule," emphasizes Nomeda Kaučikienė.

According to the CEO, although the first and second quarters are typically slower for the textile industry, the start of 2025 clearly demonstrates a positive sales trend. Clients are planning larger orders for the second half of the year, which gives confidence in further growth momentum. The Utenos Trikotažas Group includes the companies Utenoswear, Gotija, Šatrija, and Mrija (Ukraine).

About Utenos Trikotažas

Utenos Trikotažas is one of the largest and sustainable knitwear manufacturers in Central and Eastern Europe. Its specialized focus lies in on-demand ready-to-wear production and jersey fabric development for leading international brands.

Utenos Trikotažas Group operates three factories – Utenos Trikotažas (Lithuania), Šatrija (Lithuania) and OAO Mrija (Ukraine). Environmental and social responsibility commitments cover all areas of Utenos Trikotažas' production and operations – from organically farmed natural fibers, the use of chemicals in production, to fair pay for employees and absolute transparency in production processes. Utenos Trikotažas is part of the SBA group.





Additional information is available from Aurimas Likus, CFO, tel. No. +370 618 07809.



Nomeda Kaučikienė, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas









