10 Barrel Brewing Launches Non-Alcoholic Apocalypse IPA, a Bold Craft Brew for Your Next Adventure

BEND, Ore., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10 Barrel Brewing, a Tilray Brands, Inc., (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) craft beer brand, is excited to announce the launch of NA Apocalypse IPA, a non-alcoholic version of their beloved Apocalypse IPA. This new offering delivers the same bold, hop-driven flavor that fans have come to love, now without the alcohol.

NA Apocalypse IPA is crafted with the same big flavor to provide the signature punch of pine, citrus, and tropical notes that define the original IPA, minus the alcohol. Whether you're winding down at the end of the day or gearing up for a new adventure, NA Apocalypse IPA offers a taste that's big on hops and light on compromise.

"We wanted to create a non-alcoholic beer that doesn't sacrifice the bold flavors our fans expect from 10 Barrel Brewing," said Brian Hughes, West Coast Brand Director, at Tilray Beverages. "NA Apocalypse IPA is perfect for those who want the full IPA experience without the alcohol."

NA Apocalypse IPA comes in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans and is now available at the 10 Barrel Taprooms, select restaurants, bars and retailers. For more information, visit https://10barrel.com/beer/na-apocalypse.

About 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

10 Barrel Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon, featuring innovative beers brewed locally at each of its four brewpub locations in Bend, Portland, and Boise. 10 Barrel has one simple mindset: Brew beer, drink beer, and have fun doing it. For more information, visit www.10barrel.com and follow @10barrelbrewing on social.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray.

