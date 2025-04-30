UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes adjusted NAV for 31 December 2024 and 31 March 2025

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes the adjusted NAV for 31 December 2024 and 31 March 2025

We hereby inform that, following the issuance of the Company’s audited annual financial statements for the financial year 2024 and the completion of the audit procedures, the Management Company has decided to retrospectively adjust the Company’s net asset value (NAV) and share price as at 31 December 2024, previously announced on 15 January 2025. This decision was made following the identified discrepancies in the fair value measurement of investment assets at fair value through profit or loss.

Given the identified discrepancies in the NAV and share price as at 31 December 2024, the net asset value and share price as at 31 March 2025, previously announced on 9 April 2025, have also been adjusted.

The main reasons for the discrepancies are related to:

the valuation of investments using a combination of the income and asset approaches, and inaccuracies in the calculation of working capital for the assessed investments;

the recalculation of the net debt of the PL SUN sp. z o.o. investment;

the investment's UAB Žaliosios investicijos managed assets not being fully depreciated when forecasting cash flows.

The total amount of the identified differences is EUR 2,488,000.

These differences have been confirmed by an independent valuer and reviewed by the Company's auditors. Due to the changes in the fair value of investments, the Depositary fee for the period from December 2024 to March 2025 has also been recalculated. The recalculated net asset value and share price have been confirmed with the Company's Depositary. Below is a comparison of the previously announced and the adjusted values:

As at 31 December 2024:

Information announced Information announced on 15 January 2025 Adjusted Information Change Change, % Net asset value, EUR 98,222,908 100,710,697 2,487,789 2.54% Share price 1.6745 1.7170 0.0425 2.54% Internal rate of return (IRR) 2.31% 3.12% 0.81% -





As at 31 March 2025:

Information announced Information announced on 9 April 2025 Adjusted Information Change Change, % Net asset value, EUR 95,847,323 98,334,499 2,487,176 2.59% Share price 1.6340 1.6764 0.0424 2.59% Internal rate of return (IRR) 1.42% 2.18% 0.76% -





