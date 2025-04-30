NanoXplore to Host a Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter Results on May 14th, 2025

MONTREAL, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its third quarter ended March 31st, 2025, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, after the market close.

Details of the Q3 Webcast

When: May 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ngnxomuc

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at www.nanoxplore.ca

A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company’s website at www.nanoxplore.ca.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.