UgoWork appoints Jean Lavigueur as Chairman of the Board to support long-term scale-up

QUEBEC, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UgoWork™, a Canadian lithium-ion energy solutions provider specializing in the material handling industry, announces the appointment of Jean Lavigueur to Chairman of the Board of Directors as the company maintains its aggressive growth trajectory. His addition further enriches a leadership team built on complementary strengths and long-term vision.

Having shaped the financial backbone of billion-dollar technology companies, Jean Lavigueur brings a track record defined by scale, structure, and strategic clarity. As CFO of Coveo™ for over 15 years, he helped lead the company through global expansion and its IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2021. He previously co-founded Taleo, a pioneer in cloud-based talent management, before it was acquired by Oracle for $1.9 billion.

According to UgoWork CEO Philippe Beauchamp, Lavigueur brings a 360° vision of scale, structure and impact: “Jean Lavigueur’s track record speaks for itself. His experience will contribute to the discipline, challenger mindset and insightful thinking we need to keep scaling with intent. That’s how we stay grounded—by executing flawlessly and keeping a relentless focus on customer outcomes.

“UgoWork stands out for how it combines industrial depth with the agility of a young tech company,” said Jean Lavigueur. “It’s a combination that creates real opportunity, and I look forward to contributing to this next stage with a focus on structure and perspective.”

About UgoWork

UgoWork develops, manufactures, and offers energy expertise and innovative lithium-ion power solutions that unlock the possibilities of Energy as a Service for the material handling industry. The company provides a flexible and cost-efficient consumption model that guarantees uptime and peace of mind. Its cloud-based approach to fleet optimization, pay-per-use program, energy insight, continuous field service, uptime guarantee, and end-of-life management enables fleet managers to execute their energy transition seamlessly. UgoWork’s products and energy solutions cater to industrial trucks operating in the food and beverage, manufacturing, transportation, and distribution sectors.

Based in Quebec, Canada, the company offers its advanced, cost-efficient, and proven energy management programs across North America to many Fortune 500 companies.

Visit ugowork.com .

