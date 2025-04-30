BriaCell Reports “Late-Breaker” Phase 3 Data at AACR 2025: Positive Tolerability Profile and Potential Response Biomarkers Identified

Phase 3 clinical data shows potential predictive biomarkers for treatment response, first identified in Phase 2 study

Biomarkers could be utilized to predict and provide better patient outcomes, including response rates and survival benefits

Positive delayed-type hypersensitivity (DTH) (p = 0.001) and a favorable Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio (NLR) (p = 0.02) linked to longer progression-free survival (PFS) in Phase 3 patients

Presence of Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) after patients’ initial Phase 3 treatment supports role as negative prognostic marker (p = 0.04)

Bria-IMT Phase 3 regimen was well-tolerated with a preferred tolerability profile



PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is presenting clinical data from the pivotal Phase 3 study of its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, in metastatic breast cancer (BRIA-ABC; NCT06072612) supporting the use of specific biomarkers to predict patients’ clinical response to Bria-IMT treatments.

Biomarkers could be utilized to predict and provide better patient outcomes, including response rates and survival benefits with BriaCell’s novel Bria-IMT regimen.

“Using biomarkers as powerful instruments to predict patient responsiveness to the Bria-IMT treatment would allow physicians and oncologists to identify potential responders sooner, providing better clinical outcomes and ultimately extending patients’ lives,” stated Carmen Calfa, MD, Clinical Research Lead for the breast site disease group at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Co-Director of the Cancer Survivorship Program at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Principal Clinical Investigator of the Phase 2 Bria-IMT study.

“We are very pleased with our early Phase 3 biomarker data highlighting their importance as important tools in BriaCell’s fight against metastatic breast cancer, a difficult to treat and deadly disease,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO.

“The clinical data reported today demonstrates the potential use of certain key biomarkers to predict MBC patients’ clinical response to the Bria-IMT regimen,” noted Giuseppe Del Priore, MD, MPH, BriaCell’s Chief Medical Officer. “We will continue to evaluate these findings as we advance our goal of treating this serious disease.”

The poster is summarized below and linked here: https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

Title: Bria-ABC1 vs physician choice in late-stage MBC; early biomarker correlates of the randomized registration trial

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 4

Session Date and Time: 4/30/2025 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CST

Location: Poster Section 49

Poster Board Number: 14

Abstract Presentation Number: LB408

Kaplan Meier analysis of early clinical data (n=62) in this multicenter study showed median progression free survival across all arms of 3.67 months. Prespecified subset analyses of PFS based on biomarker status were reported as follows:

Positive DTH was significantly related to better PFS (4.5 vs 2.5 months, p = 0.001)

was significantly related to better PFS (4.5 vs 2.5 months, p = 0.001) Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) < 0.7 and ≥ 2.3 following the 1st treatment administration had significantly lower (p = 0.02) median progression-free survival (PFS)

following the 1st treatment administration had significantly lower (p = 0.02) median progression-free survival (PFS) Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) < 1 were significantly related to better PFS values (3.8 months vs 2.4 vs, p = 0.04)

were significantly related to better PFS values (3.8 months vs 2.4 vs, p = 0.04) Baseline Cancer-Associated Macrophage-Like Cells (CAML) count ≥ 5 trended toward a higher PFS value (3.7 vs 2.2 months, p = 0.10)

The Bria-IMT regimen remains well-tolerated, with generally manageable treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs). There have been no Bria-IMT related treatment discontinuations, underscoring Bria-IMT's excellent tolerability and favorable safety profile.

About the Bria-ABC Study

The multicenter randomized open label study is evaluating overall survival with the Bria-IMT regimen in combination with checkpoint inhibitor, versus Treatment of Patients’/Physicians’ Choice (TPC) in advanced metastatic or locally recurrent breast cancer (aMBC) patients with no approved alternative therapies available. Fifty-seven clinical sites in the US are actively enrolling patients and additional sites are in various stages of start-up.

Interim data will be analyzed once 144 patient events (deaths) occur, comparing the overall survival (OS) in patients treated with the Bria-IMT combination regimen versus those treated with physician’s choice as the primary endpoint. Positive results of the pivotal Phase 3 study could result in full approval and marketing authorization for Bria-IMT in MBC patients. BriaCell recently announced positive Phase 2 survival data in a similar MBC patient population treated with the same Bria-IMT combination regimen. The Bria-IMT combination regimen has received FDA Fast Track designation.

For additional information on BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT and an immune check point inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06072612.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

