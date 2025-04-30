UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its factsheet for the first quarter of 2025

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its factsheet, providing information about the Company’s investment portfolio, key events, business strategy, operating segments, and financial indicators as of 31 March 2025.
2025 Q1 KEY EVENTS
- Total aggregated 2025 YTD Revenue and YTD EBITDA amounted to 2,437 kEUR and 1,226 kEUR, respectively.
- Following the issuance of its audited financial statements for 2024, UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” has retrospectively adjusted its net asset value (NAV) and share price as at 31 December 2024 and 31 March 2025, due to discrepancies identified in the fair value measurement of investment assets.
Solar development in Poland:
- The construction of 67.8 MW total capacity PV Energy Projects sp. z. o.o. portfolio nears completion. As of reporting period, 46 MW are operational. 1 project (1 MW) was energized during this quarter and 4 projects (1 MW each) are planned to be energized in Q2 2025. The anticipated COD for the entire park is set for September 2025.
- The PL SUN sp. z o.o. portfolio, with a total capacity of 113.97 MW, is divided into two phases. Construction works for the first phase (66.6 MW) were largely finalized in Q2 2024. Of this, 26.4 MW were energized in Q4. The remaining 40.2 MW are scheduled to be energized by Q2 2025. Construction of the second phase commenced in October 2024. The total capacity was reduced from 48.1 MW to 47.4 MW due to technical issues with the land plots of one project. Balance of System, technical advisory, and O&M contracts have been signed. Modules and inverters have been delivered to all sites. Mounting structure construction and module installation works have started at 7 sites (45.1 MW). Transformer stations were delivered to 2 sites (5.87 MW).
Wind Projects:
- The Energy Production license for the Anykščiai wind farm was obtained in August 2024, for Jonava and Rokiškis wind farms the license obtainal is schduled for Q2 2025.
- The 112 MW wind farm developed under Zala Elektriba SIA is scheduled to reach RtB in Q2 2025. The turbine supply agreement was signed on 28th of March.
Hybrid Projects:
- The hybrid projects managed by UAB “Ekoelektra” and UAB “KNT Holding” are progressing, with the majority of land lease agreements and cable and road servitudes secured for the former, and approximately 50% secured for the latter.
Contact person for further information:
Mantas Auruškevičius
Manager of the Investment Company
mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt
www.lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds
Attachment