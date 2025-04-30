authID to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

DENVER, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) (“authID”), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the Company will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Thursday, May 13, 2025, after the market close. Following issuance of the earnings release, authID Chief Executive Officer Rhon Daguro and Chief Financial Officer Ed Sellitto will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate on the live conference call, please access this registration link and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available here and on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s website at investors.authid.ai. Only participants on the live conference call will be able to ask questions.

A replay of the event and a copy of the presentation will also be available for 90 days at authID’s Investor Relations Events.

About authID Inc.

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented biometric identity platform. authID powers biometric identity proofing in 700ms, biometric authentication in 25ms, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience. With our ground-breaking PrivacyKey Solution, authID provides a 1-to-1-billion false match rate, while storing no biometric data. authID stops fraud at onboarding, blocks deepfakes, prevents account takeover, and eliminates password risks and costs, through the fastest, most frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem.



For further information please visit authid.ai

Media Contacts

NextTech Communications

Walter Fowler

1-631-334-3864

wfowler@nexttechcomms.com

Investor Relations Contact

Investor-Relations@authid.ai