Rigetti Computing Closes Investment by Quanta Computer

BERKELEY, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, announced today that it has closed the previously announced investment by Quanta Computer Inc. (“Quanta”, TWSE: 2382.TW) related to their strategic collaboration agreement. In connection with the closing, Quanta purchased approximately $35 million of shares of Rigetti common stock at approximately $11.59 per share.

“We are pleased to take this next step in our strategic collaboration with Quanta,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. “Quanta’s world-leading expertise in notebook and server manufacturing paired with Rigetti as a pioneer in superconducting quantum computing will help put us at the forefront of the quantum computing industry.”

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. In 2021, Rigetti began selling on-premises quantum computing systems with qubit counts between 24 and 84 qubits, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera QPU was introduced in 2023 supporting a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer’s existing cryogenic and control systems. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/ .

