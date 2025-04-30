IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Frank R. Hallam, CEO of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Frank R. Hallam, Co-Founder, Director, President, and CEO of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM), operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa.

To begin the interview, Hallam provided an overview of the platinum industry in South Africa and explained why the Waterberg Project offers such promise.

“The platinum industry in South Africa provides about 70% of the world's platinum. It's mined primarily in two mineralized layers, or reefs, as we call them – the Merensky Reef and the UG2 Reef,” he said. “They're typically mined at about one-to-three-meters thick, and they're getting deeper now. They’ve been mining in these zones for 50 to 100 years. It’s very labor intensive and dangerous work.”

“We discovered the Waterberg deposit in 2011. It’s a brand-new discovery. It’s shallow, at about 140 meters vertical, but the most important feature about it is that it’s thick – over 100 meters thick in places. Because it’s shallow and thick, we can access the deposit with declines, kind of like a tunnel going into a mountain rather than a vertical shaft.”

“You can use machinery, remote mucking, large trucks, and multiple drill jumbos. All of these things are kind of like force multipliers for men. We can mine with far fewer people. We can keep them away from the rock face and let the machines do the work. It’s very efficient, low cost, and safe.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and Frank R. Hallam, Co-Founder, Director, President, and CEO of Platinum Group Metals, to learn more about Lion Battery Technologies, the company’s joint venture focused on exploring the use of palladium and platinum in lithium battery applications.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.miningnewswire.com.

The latest installment of The MiningNewsWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 19 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo, and HJM.

For more information about the company, visit www.PlatinumGroupMetals.net

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com