SAIC and Bluescape Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Secure, Mission-Critical Operations Platform

RESTON, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC ) – a mission integrator for delivering advanced technology solutions to the government – announced today that it has established a strategic partnership with Bluescape® – a collaborative operations platform – to bring a commercially-developed, unlimited virtual workspace to the Department of Defense (DoD), space, intelligence and civilian agencies. The innovative alliance delivers Bluescape’s best-in-class, dual-use technology for today’s critical national security missions to SAIC’s vast ecosystem.

Through the alliance, SAIC will seamlessly integrate Bluescape’s government-compliant unlimited virtual workspace to securely bring data, individuals and applications together for knowledge sharing, visual planning, data analysis and effective mission coordination. The platform is authorized to operate at FedRAMP Moderate+ and by the DoD at IL4/IL5 for CUI data – empowering dispersed teams to share, organize, and interact with critical intel for accelerated decision advantage and response times.

More than just a collaboration tool, Bluescape is a trusted, secure and scalable collaborative operations platform that creates a common operating picture by unifying teams and information streams, providing a centralized, visual workspace for real-time collaboration, information sharing and decision-making. It provides a highly secure, virtual workspace for exchanging information, integrating mission applications and producing content jointly. Bluescape is a commercial platform that enables warfighters and decision-makers to deliver mission outcomes. It can be used across enterprise IT systems, operational forces and interagency or mission partners.

“Today’s warfighters and intelligence community decision-makers face a myriad of complex national security challenges that continually reinforce the imperative need for advanced, secure and efficient solutions,” said Bob Ritchie, SAIC Chief Technology Officer. “Combining Bluescape’s secure and collaborative insight platform with SAIC’s mission-oriented commercial delivery provides the adaptability, speed and decision advantage our government customers require.”

“Bluescape enhances every aspect of mission command and coordinated response. It can accommodate large-scale government organizations and the ability to onboard thousands of users simultaneously,” explained Norm Litterini, Vice President of Public Sector Channels and Partners for Bluescape. “It eliminates the “place problem” that can be a challenge in mission partner environments and across dispersed workforces.”

Bluescape workspaces are persistent and repeatable, so the information and actions taken remain intact after a meeting concludes, providing an automatic record of how decisions were made to jump-start future project work. The platform also allows for the use of existing processes and tools under one secure environment – eliminating the need for a complete overhaul and delay in operations.

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

About Bluescape

Bluescape is the mission-ready visual workplace. Bluescape empowers distributed teams with easy-to-use tools to bring agility to complex processes—eliminating miscommunications, missed deadlines, and wasted time. Available as both FedRAMP authorized cloud solution and air-gapped software, Bluescape is built for the security needs of the public sector. Customers include Fortune 100 companies and government agencies. Bluescape is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information on how Bluescape drives innovation and transformation in government and commercial organizations, visit bluescape.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

