Innventure to Present at Upcoming Innovation Conferences

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (Nasdaq: INV), a technology commercialization platform, today announced that it will sponsor two conferences—the Front End of Innovation 2025 and the IRI Innovators Summit—that explore innovation strategies and opportunities in corporate R&D.

The Front End of Innovation 2025 will take place on May 19-21 at the Omni Boston Hotel. The event brings together global innovation leaders to explore the intersection of human intelligence and AI-driven innovation with this year’s theme, "Harvesting Innovation: Sowing the Seeds of Future Growth."

Colin Scott, Innventure's Senior Vice President, DownSelect® will present an interactive session on 'Harvesting Innovation Through Collective Intelligence," examining how organizations can identify and commercialize breakthrough technologies from their corporate R&D spending.

The Innovation Research Interchange (IRI) Innovators Summit will also take place on May 19-21 in Chicago. The Summit brings together innovation experts to explore growth drivers and cutting-edge innovation strategies. As an official sponsor and session leader, Innventure’s Director of DownSelect®, Nicole Mignacca, and Director of Economic and Financial Analysis, Ellie Kim, will share insights on bridging the innovation-to-market gap through its systematic approach to technology commercialization.

Attendees are also invited to engage with Mignacca during a panel session on “The ROI of Bold Ideas: Fueling the Innovation Pipeline” and through an exclusive webinar and thought leader podcast. Attendees will learn how Innventure’s unique model combines entrepreneurial capabilities and corporate resources to create companies to transform tomorrow.

If you’re interested in meeting with a member of the Innventure team, please reach out to Innventure’s Events Manager, Erin Steigerwalt, at esteigerwalt@innventure.com.

About Innventure

Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines ‘‘disruptive’’ as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

