OSS Receives Record $6.5 Million Contract from a Leading Defense and Technology Solutions Company

OSS to deliver 80 best-in-class high performance servers and field-programmable gate array systems designed for a mobile intelligence platform

Record $6.5 million contract reflects the Company’s multi-year growth strategy that is focused on establishing production platform positions

ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced a $6.5 million contract from a leading defense and technology solutions company. OSS expects shipments to commence in 2025 and contribute to revenue throughout the year.

Under the terms of the contract, OSS will deliver 80 high performance servers and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) systems engineered for mobile, tactical military environments. The platform will be built around the Company’s 3U SDS rugged servers and 4UP PCIe expansion systems. OSS’ equipment is a key element in a U.S. Department of Defense program that is collecting sensor information, providing users with AI generated real-time analysis, and storing the collected data, all in a tactical environment.

The contract is the third program win over the past eight months with this customer, embedding the Company’s Enterprise Class compute and storage products deeper into next-generation U.S. Department of Defense initiatives.

“OSS is pleased to have been selected by a leading defense and technology solutions company to support a new mobile intelligence platform. This record contract reflects the first large-scale success of our growth strategy, confirms we believe we are on track to achieve our guidance and is indicative of the growing demand for our Enterprise Class compute and storage products that are specifically designed to operate on the edge and in tactical military environments. Additional development and platform opportunities are underway with this customer, which we believe will support our sales growth in 2025 and beyond,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com .



Forward-Looking Statements

OSS cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by OSS or its partners that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results of this contract, program or future programs with defense contractors and the U.S. Department of Defense, any potential or actual revenue derived from the agreements, the future adoption of technologies or applications, and the expansion of the Company’s offerings and/or relationship with different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

