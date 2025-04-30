BYDFi Partners with Ledger to Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an official sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai, global crypto exchange BYDFi has teamed up with industry-leading hardware wallet provider Ledger to release a limited edition co-branded Ledger Nano X. The exclusive wallets made their debut at the TOKEN2049 event, where attendees had the chance to receive them for free through on-site interactive activities.

This special edition wallet retains the advanced security features of the original Ledger Nano X, while incorporating custom BYDFi design elements, including visual branding and customized packaging. Symbolizing a deep collaboration on user asset protection and Web3 innovation, the wallet is equipped with a secure element chip, supports the offline storage of a wide range of digital assets, and defends against common forms of cyberattack—offering users an enhanced standard of self-custody.

Secure by Design: Ledger x BYDFi Hardware Wallet Makes Its Official Launch

The launch drew large crowds to the BYDFi booth at TOKEN2049, where many attendees successfully received the limited edition wallet by completing live interactions. Designed for secure self-custody, the Ledger x BYDFi wallet gives users full control over their private keys and assets, reducing reliance on centralized platforms and elevating personal asset sovereignty.

Michael, Co-founder of BYDFi, commented at the event:

"TOKEN2049 coincides with BYDFi’s fifth anniversary, making this a milestone moment for us. This collaboration with Ledger reflects our continued commitment to asset security. The limited edition wallet is designed especially for high-net-worth individuals who demand institutional-grade protection for their digital assets."

Expanding Horizons: BYDFi’s Vision for Global Growth and Market Leadership

In addition to the co-branded wallet, BYDFi showcased its on-chain trading solution, MoonX, at the event. As a flagship product of BYDFi’s “CEX + DEX” dual-engine strategy, MoonX merges the transparency of on-chain execution with the high-speed performance of centralized systems—delivering an ultra-smooth, seamless trading experience tailored to the rising demands of DeFi users.

Looking ahead, BYDFi will continue to strengthen collaborations with global partners and infrastructure providers, accelerating the deployment of innovative products and further solidifying its global service capabilities.

About Ledger Nano X

The Ledger Nano X is a hardware wallet certified by independent security labs. It features a tamper-proof secure element chip that safely stores users’ private keys. Any unauthorized access attempts trigger a self-destruct mechanism, ensuring maximum protection. Additional features include PIN protection, a 24-word recovery phrase, encrypted Bluetooth connectivity, and hidden wallets accessible via separate PINs—delivering comprehensive security for crypto asset holders.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi has been recognized by Forbes as one of the world’s top 10 crypto exchanges, officially listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, and holds MSB licenses in multiple jurisdictions. It is also a member of South Korea’s CODE VASP Alliance.

Today, BYDFi serves users in 190+ countries, with a global user base exceeding 1,000,000. The platform supports spot, perpetual, and on-chain trading, enabling access to over 600 cryptocurrencies and 500,000+ memecoin pairs. BYDFi is committed to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience. BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

