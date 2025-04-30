Ivans Recognized with Two Gold Stevie Awards® in the 2025 American Business Awards®

Milwaukee, WI., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced that the company was recognized in multiple categories of the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. Ivans was named winner of a Gold Stevie Award for Company of the Year in the Large-Sized Insurance category while Ivans Bookroll won Gold Stevie Award for Insurance Solution.

“Ivans presents a standout nomination, demonstrating how it has transformed from a legacy connectivity provider into a robust, data-driven infrastructure powering the modern insurance ecosystem. Innovations like Ivans Insights, Ask Kodiak, and Ivans Bookroll show thoughtful responses to real distribution and quoting challenges. Ivans excels in driving efficiency, transparency, and business generation across the policy lifecycle. It’s a best-in-class example of digital transformation in a traditionally manual industry,” one American Business Award® judge noted.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

“Ivans Bookroll is a game-changer for the insurance industry, offering seamless book transfer automation that reduces manual processing time by 98% across commercial and personal lines,” another American Business Award® judge noted.

“It is awesome to be recognized with Gold Stevie Awards in this year’s American Business Awards,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “The team here at Ivans is more committed than ever to creating more connectivity between carriers and MGAs and their agency partners to create a more profitable and efficient distribution channel.”

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 700 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.