Verizon welcomes Ericsson to the ranks of “Verizon Frontline Verified” partners

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline today announced Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions as the latest partner to earn “Verizon Frontline Verified” status.

Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions is the market leader in 4G and 5G Wireless WAN edge solutions for business, public sector, and public safety agencies. With Ericsson, organizations can connect sites, vehicles, mobile workforces, and IoT devices simply and securely using cellular technology. Ericsson joins the ever-growing list of vendors meeting the high standards required to become “Verizon Frontline Verified.”

“Modern public safety operations require secure, nonstop connectivity with access to mission-critical applications and the Internet for every scenario,” said Justin Blair, VP and Head of Carriers, Americas. “Our work with Verizon to ensure our mobile products have reached ‘Verizon Frontline Verified’ status will give our Verizon Frontline customers additional levels of confidence that they are turning to a leader in mobile critical communications.”

Ericsson’s products, like the Cradlepoint R980 router - which supports the recently-launched Verizon Frontline Network Slice - help the Verizon Frontline Team deliver mission-critical communications capabilities to public safety agencies across the nation. The Ericsson Cradlepoint R980 is a compact, ruggedized, wireless network solution that provides 4G LTE and 5G connectivity for vehicles and IoT applications.

Other 5G Ericsson Cradlepoint products that are now “Verizon Frontline Verified” include the Ericsson Cradlepoint:

E3000 enterprise router

W1855 outdoor wideband adapter

R1900 ruggedized router for vehicles

R2105 outdoor all-in-one router for vehicles

“Ericsson is a leader in the industry,” said Calvin Jackson, a senior manager for crisis response with Verizon Frontline who also helps lead Verizon Frontline’s Innovation Program. “They’ve been a partner of ours for a long time and build their products with Verizon’s reliable, resilient and secure network in mind, making them a trusted solution for public safety agencies everywhere.”



The “Verizon Frontline Verified” program offers a special designation to vendors whose products have been tested and met the rigorous standards required for public safety use on the Verizon network. The products eligible for this status are specifically designed to assist public safety officials and first responders during all types of hazards and emergencies.

Vendors looking to earn the “Verizon Frontline Verified” designation must first be part of the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program. Vendors in this program can request to have specific products go through the verification process. More information on the program can be found here .

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site.

