Chorus One Unveils TON Pool as Institutional Staking Infrastructure at TOKEN2049 Dubai

Chorus One, a leading global provider of staking infrastructure for institutional clients, today announced the official rollout of TON Pool, its next-generation staking solution for The Open Network (TON). As the crypto industry gathers for TOKEN2049 Dubai, Chorus One gears up to showcase TON Pool as a fully-audited, MiCA-aligned staking platform built to meet the compliance, performance, and integration requirements of institutions worldwide.

TON, the Layer 1 blockchain originally developed by Telegram, has experienced explosive growth, powered by deep integration into the Telegram app and a rapidly expanding user base. Despite this momentum, existing staking mechanisms on TON remain ill-suited for institutional participants due to high capital requirements, manual operations, and scalability constraints.

TON Pool by Chorus One is designed to overcome these barriers, providing a regulatory-first, scalable staking solution that enables secure and seamless participation in the TON network.

Key features of TON Pool include:

Low Entry Threshold:

Stake with as little as 10 TON, compared to native TON staking mechanisms that demand minimum stakes as high as 600,000 TON. Scalable Architecture: Unlimited delegators per pool, removing the 40-address cap of traditional nominator contracts.

Operational Efficiency:

Enhanced Liquidity:

Regulatory Compliance:

Built without Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs), TON Pool offers pure delegation to ensure MiCA-aligned staking participation. Security & Transparency: Smart contracts fully audited by Sparebit, with ongoing optimizations for validator performance and annualized rewards.

“TON Pool represents a critical milestone in enabling institutional adoption of TON staking,” said Brian Fabian Crain, CEO and Co-founder of Chorus One. “We’ve eliminated the operational and regulatory hurdles that have historically limited institutional participation, and built an infrastructure solution that is ready to scale with TON’s explosive growth.”

TON Pool is live and set to integrate with regulated institutional partners, including custodians, exchanges, and asset managers.

Chorus One has taken a proactive role in shaping regulatory-compliant staking standards, hosting closed-door workshops with key stakeholders in the United Arab Emirates, including a presentation at the Global Blockchain Congress in Dubai. These initiatives directly informed the design of TON Pool, reinforcing Chorus One’s commitment to building infrastructure in alignment with evolving global standards.

Showcasing at TOKEN2049 Dubai

Chorus One will present TON Pool and its broader institutional staking suite at its exclusive Staking & Institutional Social – Dubai Edition, co-hosted by KuCoin and FordeFi, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at the TODA – Theatre of Digital Art. The event will bring together leading voices in staking, regulation, and crypto finance for a night of networking and thought leadership.

About Chorus One

Founded in 2018, Chorus One is a premier provider of non-custodial staking services, supporting over 40 Proof-of-Stake networks and trusted by institutions globally. With a strong focus on research, security, and compliance, Chorus One is committed to advancing decentralized finance through industry-leading infrastructure and strategic ecosystem partnerships.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

