Decisions adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB

The following decisions were adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered address at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, LT-05131, Vilnius) which was held on 30 April 2025:

1) Regarding the acquaintance with the independent auditor's report on the set of financial statements of LITGRID AB for 2024 and the submission of the management report of LITGRID AB for 2024

The independent auditor's report on the LITGRID AB 2024 financial statements and the LITGRID AB 2024 management report was acquainted.



2) Regarding the approval of the set of financial statements of LITGRID AB for 2024

2.1. To approve the set of financial statements of LITGRID AB for 2024 (attached).



3) Regarding the approval of profit distribution of LITGRID AB for 2024

3.1. To approve the profit distribution of LITGRID AB for 2024 (attached).



4) Regarding the approval of information on remuneration of LITGRID AB for 2024

4.1. To approve information of LITGRID AB on remuneration for 2024 which forms part of the management report of LITGRID AB for 2024.

5) Regarding the approval of the conclusion of the agreement on the provision of humanitarian aid by LITRGID AB

5.1. To approve the Decision of 8 April 2025 of the Board of LITGRID AB to conclude the humanitarian aid provision agreement with the company authorised by the Cabinet of the Ministers of Ukraine to receive humanitarian aid, and to approve the essential terms of the humanitarian aid agreement as follows:

5.1.1. The subject-matter of the agreement – Humanitarian aid to the energy sector of Ukraine by providing the assets owned by the Company, the carrying amount of which is equal to EUR 0,29.

5.1.2. The parties to the agreement – LITGRID AB and the company authorised by the Cabinet of the Ministers of Ukraine to receive humanitarian aid;

5.1.3. The objective of the use of humanitarian aid – the restoration of the facilities of the Ukrainian energy sector that were damaged during the war.

5.2. To authorise the Chief Executive Officer of the Company (with the right to sub-delegate) to conclude the humanitarian aid agreement under the essential terms of the agreement specified in point 5.1 of this decision and to agree other (non-essential) terms of this agreement on behalf of the Company.

ANNEXES:

LITGRID AB financial statements for 2024, together with the conclusion of the independent auditor, management report and remuneration report. LITGRID AB Profit distribution for 2024.

More information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977

jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

Attachments