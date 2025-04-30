Press Release

Nokia demonstrates the power of its flagship Wi-Fi 7 solution at Apex Legends Global Series esports gaming event

Nokia Beacon 24 Wi-Fi 7 residential gateway with advanced gaming optimization applications from Corteca delivers world class connectivity and ultra-low latency for ultimate gaming experience.

Fans and gamers attending Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) can visit Nokia’s booth to test the power of its Wi-Fi 7 solution in a unique 1:1 Apex Legends match against a mystery pro.

Nokia WiFi Beacons allow players to compete and excel on the world gaming scene





30 April 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it will showcase its Beacon 24 device at the ALGS esports gaming event, allowing fans and gamers to see firsthand the power of its Wi-Fi 7 solution for eGaming applications. Located in the heart of the convention center's challenging Wi-Fi environment, Nokia's demonstration, in partnership with Qualcomm, SONY, CORSAIR and EA, offers visitors an exclusive chance to battle a mystery pro head-to-head in the Apex Legends game, powered solely by Nokia's Wi-Fi device. Visitors will also be able to take on some of their favorite gaming content creators as part of a “take-over” event taking place at the Nokia booth.

The Nokia WiFi Beacon 24 embeds unique latency and queuing technology to give service providers a powerful Wi-Fi gateway solution that can rival any commercial and retail device on the market. Equipped with an advanced gaming optimization application available on Nokia’s Corteca platform, the Wi-Fi 7 device delivers the ultimate end-user experience, delivering gaming-level latency that optimizes performance.

“As a gamer, I thought Wi-Fi gaming was a fantasy—speed is everything, and lag can kill your game. But Nokia is changing that with devices that can deliver a wireless gaming experience as good as wired, if not better. I was blown away by how easy the gateway was to set up and by its overall performance. I’m all in for Wi-Fi gaming with Nokia,” said Josh Zlatinszky aka NMoose, a professional gamer and content creator.

“Last year, our Beacon devices powered the first Wi-Fi Apex Legends tournament, proving wireless eGaming is possible. Today, we’re upping the ante, showcasing their strength in one of the world’s most difficult environments for Wi-Fi, a busy convention center hosting an esports event. This can be a game changer for operators that want to offer more advanced Wi-Fi, latency, and performance management features to deliver the ultimate gaming experience,” said Gino Dion, Head of Innovation Solutions, Bell Labs Fellow at Nokia.

ALGS attendees that want to try their hand at beating the best in Apex Legends or want to see the latest WiFi Nokia devices powerful enough to support virtually any eGaming environment, can visit its booth in Hall J at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

