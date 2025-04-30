KellyOCG Earns Recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier”

TROY, Mich., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2024 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating.

KellyOCG is a supplier of Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) solutions to John Deere’s operation in the U.S. and Canada. It was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignment, value creation and relationship. John Deere Supply Chain created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement. KellyOCG has been recognized as a Partner-level supplier five times.

"This recognition means a lot to us at KellyOCG because it reflects the trust and collaboration we’ve built with Deere & Company over the years,” KellyOCG Vice President Leigh Epps said. “We’re proud to play a role in helping them find great people who not only get the job done but move their business forward. Together, we’re building a workforce that’s skilled, agile, and ready for what’s next.”

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

christian.taske@kellyservices.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.