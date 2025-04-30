Sidetrade publishes its 2024 annual report.

Sidetrade, the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today publishes its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting a year defined by record performance, innovation in generative AI, and continued international expansion.

Sidetrade’s 2024 Annual Report provides an in-depth analysis of the company’s ecosystem, strategic direction, and governance framework. It also reviews the key milestones that shaped the past financial year. Beyond the financial results, the report connects economic performance and non-financial impact, demonstrating Sidetrade’s commitment to responsible growth, exemplary governance, and sustainable value creation.

This report is designed for investors, partners, customers, and stakeholders who want a deeper understanding of how Sidetrade anticipates, innovates, and shapes the future of corporate finance.

Philippe Gangneux, CSR Ambassador and Chief Financial Officer of Sidetrade, commented:

“In 2024, we delivered record revenue and profitability, while expanding our AI innovation and international footprint. For the second year, we’re integrating both financial and non-financial performance to give our stakeholders a transparent, 360° view of how Sidetrade creates value. Our ability to combine sustained growth, operational excellence, and long-term impact is what sets us apart.

"This year’s Annual Report goes beyond numbers, highlighting how our intelligent solutions, powered by the Sidetrade Data Lake, are not only accelerating cash flow performance for our customers, but helping finance leaders rethink what’s possible in the age of generative AI.”





About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform designed to revolutionize how cash flow is secured and accelerated. Leveraging its next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, Sidetrade analyzes $7.2 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in its Cloud, thereby anticipating customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of 40 million buyers worldwide. Aimie recommends the best strategies, dematerializes, and intelligently automates Order-to-Cash processes to enhance productivity, results and working capital across organizations. Sidetrade has a global reach, with 400+ talented employees based in Europe, the United States and Canada, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: AGFA, BMW Financial Services, Bunzl, DXC, Engie, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Morningstar, Page, Randstad, Safran, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Siemens, UGI, Veolia.

Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, adhering to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow @Sidetrade on LinkedIn.

