Annual Information of Amber Grid for 2024

On 30th April, 2025 during the Ordinary General Meeting of Amber Grid Shareholders audited Consolidated and separate financial statements and the consolidated annual report for year 2024 has been approved.

Key financial indicators for 2024:

• Revenue – EUR 74.6 million (the year 2023 – EUR 82.2 million);

• EBITDA– EUR 26.5 million (the year 2023 – EUR 26.3 million);

• Net profit – EUR 8.3 million (the year 2023 – EUR 13.0 million).

The General Meeting of Shareholders also approved the distribution of profits of AB Amber Grid for 2024.



Attached:

1. Amber Grid consolidated and separate financial statements, consolidated annual report for 2024, approval of responsible persons, independent auditor's report;

2. Allocation of 2024 Amber Grid profit.



