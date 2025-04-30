WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

30 April 2025

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

Collateralised ETP Securities Programme

Report and Financial Statements for year ended 31 December 2024

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://www.wisdomtree.eu/-/media/eu-media-files/other-documents/regulatory/tax/boost/audited-financial-statement-31-december-2024.xhtml

For further information please contact Europesupport@wisdomtree.com