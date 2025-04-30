SOUEAST Global EASE DAY 2025: Redefining Urban EASE Lifestyle

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUEAST Motor marked a historic milestone with the inaugural Global EASE DAY 2025, held in Shanghai from April 21 to 25. This groundbreaking event, centered on the theme “EASE YOUR LIFE,” transcended an auto showcase and a bold declaration of the brand´s commitment to pioneering a global movement toward EASE urban lifestyle. By blending cultural resonance, technology innovation, and immersive experiences, SOUEAST solidified its vision of redefining urban mobility as a harmonious blend of stylish, comfort and warm-tech.





(Image 1: SOUEAST Global EASE DAY 2025 Highlights)

From Globe to Shanghai: A Symphony of EASE

The journey of Global EASE DAY began with SOUEAST´s strategic brand activation across the globe, each echoing the value of “EASE. ”As SOUEAST has been successively landing in different countries in the Middle East, the “Lighting Up the Middle East” campaign has been held in early 2025——illuminating iconic landmarks like Qatar´s Aspire Tower, Iraq´s Erbil 1 Tower, and Kuwait´s Avenues Mall with its signature Ease Orange glow, captivating over one million viewers. It symbolized SOUEAST´s ambition to integrate its philosophy into urban life. “Light connects people and ideas. Through this campaign, we´ve ignited conversations about effortless urban life,” remarked Mr. Ke, Assistant President of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. and President of SOUEAST International.





(Image 2: SOUEAST Executives — Mr. Chuandeng Ke during the interview)

Shanghai: Where Global EASE Converged

As the host city for the first Global EASE DAY, Shanghai provided the perfect backdrop—a metropolis where tradition meets futurism. The event unfolded through three immersive pillars:

EASE Talk: The dialogue between SOUEAST executives and global media explored urban life trends. Topics ranged from urban mobility, brand strategy, global layout and product matrix were been discussed. “EASE is about creating a new urban lifestyle that brings more joy and relaxation to mobility ,” emphasized Mr. Ke, during the session.





(Image 3: SOUEAST Executives — Mr. Lihong Dai during the interview)

EASE Experience: Attendees engaged in both urban and outdoor scenarios to test-drive latest models —S09, S07, S06, and the hybrid S06 DM. These immersive experiences highlighted the core product DNA: stylish, comfort and warm-tech .

EASE City: A city tour through Shanghai´s iconic landmarks—Wukang Road, Anfu Road and Fenyang Garden—showcased how SOUEAST harmonizes with urban rhythms. “Driving here, you feel the car isn´t just a tool—it´s a companion in your daily narrative,” shared a participating influencer.

Technology as the Backbone of EASE

Behind the glamour of Global EASE DAY lies SOUEAST´s innovation. Leveraging 30 years of R&D expertise, SOUEAST has also gained the resources and investments from the Group. Supported by Super Hybrid Technology, SOUEAST plans to launch 5 urban SUVs, 2 urban sedans, and 1 lifestyle pickup truck by 2030. “Our models are engineered to adapt, not just to roads, but to lives,” stated Mr. Ke.

A Continued EASE Journey

Global EASE DAY is not a finale but a prologue. Moving forward, SOUEAST will host annual editions in different cities all over the world. “This is just the beginning,” declared Mr. Ke. “We´re building a community—one that believes in living enjoyably, moving freely, and embracing joy.”

As Shanghai´s lights dimmed on April 25, SOUEAST left an indelible imprint: a vision where cars transcend mechanics to become enablers of an EASE urban mobility.

