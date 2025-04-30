Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Apranga APB shareholders

The Annual General Meeting of Akcinė prekybos bendrovė “APRANGA” (hereinafter the “Company”) shareholders held on 30 April 2025 has resolved the following:

1. Consolidated management report on the activities of the Company in 2024.

Resolution:

Taken for the information consolidated management report of the Company for the year 2024, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board.

2. Auditor's report on the Company's financial statements, management report and sustainability reporting assurance.

Resolution:

Taken for the information.

3. Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2024.

Resolution:

Approve the annual Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2024.

4. Company's profit (loss) allocation for the year 2024.

Resolution:

Allocate the Company's profit (loss) for the year 2024 according to the draft of profit (loss) allocation presented for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (Annex No. 1).

5. Election of firm of auditors for audit and sustainability reporting assurance services as well as establishment of the terms of remuneration.

Resolution:

5.1. To elect UAB “ERNST & YOUNG BALTIC” as Akcinė prekybos bendrovė “APRANGA” firm of auditors to perform audit and sustainability reporting assurance services for the year 2025.
5.2. To set the amount of fee payable for audit and sustainability reporting assurance services for the year 2025 - not more than EUR 81 000 (eighty one thousand euros) plus VAT.
5.3. To authorize the General Manager of the Company to sign the audit and sustainability reporting assurance services agreement with the firm of auditors.

6. Election of Audit committee members.

Resolution:

At the end of the term of office of the Audit Committee of the Company, for a new 4 (four) year term of office to elect members to the Audit Committee:
- Rita Zakalskienė (independent member), herewith to elect Rita Zakalskienė as the Chairwoman of the Audit Committee;
- Justina Puškorė (independent member);
- Julita Justienė (accountant, employee of the Company, new member of the Audit Committee).

Company`s profit allocation for the year 2024.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801

