Apranga APB annual report 2024

Presented are Apranga APB annual Consolidated and Company‘s financial statements for the year 2024 (audited annual financial statements, management report, auditor‘s report, limited assurance report and confirmation of the responsible persons) approved by the Annual General Meeting of Apranga APB shareholders on 30 April 2025.

Annexes:

apbapranga-2024-12-31-en

Independent auditors report on financial statements

Limited assurance report on sustainability statement

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801

Attachments