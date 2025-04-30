Announcement regarding the postponed publication of the Consolidated audited annual information for 2024

AUGA group, AB under restructuring, code 126264360, address Konstitucijos av. 21C, Vilnius, Lithuania (hereinafter referred to as the ‘Company’) postpones the publication of its audited annual accounts for 2024, which was scheduled for 30 April 2025, due to the complexities arising from the restructuring process.

The key reasons for such a postponement are twofold. The restructuring process presents the Company with an extraordinary situation. There are currently not one but 18 companies of the group undergoing a restructuring process at different stages, whereby the Company faces a disproportionate increase in the need to manage and generate processes and documentation, necessitating the involvement of the key human resources in the Company. Accordingly, the Group is not in a position to expand its key business teams with additional members.

In the Company’s assessment, the increased complexity of processes is manageable and temporary. Once the approval stage of restructuring plans is complete. The Company will continue timely information provision.

The Company will continue making every effort to publish the Consolidated audited annual information in the coming month and plans to inform investors about the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and its agenda. A more precise date will be announced in May 2025.





Contacts:

CFO of AUGA group, AB under restructuring

Kristupas Baranauskas

+370 5 233 5340