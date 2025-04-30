AKWEL: POSTPONEMENT OF THE PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

        Champfromier, Wednesday 30 April 2025

POSTPONEMENT OF THE PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA eligible), a systems supplier to the automotive and HGV industries, specialising in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles, is postponing publication of its annual financial report until 28 May 2025 at the latest. This postponement follows a request from the statutory auditors for further auditing of the control procedures in place at the Ixtaczoquitlan site in Mexico. According to the internal audit already carried out by the Group, the results of this additional audit should not have a material impact on the financial statements. The Annual General Meeting, initially scheduled for 22 May 2025, has been postponed to 25 June 2025.

Next press release: Sales for the first half of 2025, on 24 July 2025, after close of trading.

AKWEL is an independent, family-owned group listed on Euronext Paris. It is a systems supplier to the automotive and HGV industries, specialising in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group draws on first-rate industrial and technological expertise in the application and processing of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and in mechatronics integration.

