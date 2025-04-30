AKWEL: TURNOVER FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025

Champfromier, Wednesday, April 30, 2025

TURNOVER FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles, has recorded, over the first quarter of 2025, a consolidated turnover of €255.6M.

Consolidated turnover for the first quarter of 2025 (from January 1 to March 31)

in €m — unaudited 2025 2024 Variation PCC variation (*) 1st quarter 255.6 263.5 -3.0% -4.0%

(*) At constant scope and exchange rates

In the first quarter of 2025, global automotive production fell in most of the key automotive manufacturing countries, excluding China and Japan. The decline was also less severe in Germany, India and Mexico. Against this backdrop, AKWEL recorded a reported decline in revenue of -4.0% at constant scope and exchange rates.

This turnover is distributed by geographic production area:

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa): €170.7M (-3.8%)

America: €76.4M (-1.9%)

Asia: €8.5M (+2.8%)





Turnover for Products and Functions amounted to €247.8M, down -3.3%. The Decontamination (+10.4%) and Cooling (+4.5%) product lines recorded growth, while other lines, including Air (-27.1%), Mechanisms (-8.7%) and Fuel (-2.7%), exhibited a downward trend. Tools was relatively stable, with a turnover of €5.6M.

Consolidated net cash excluding the impact of lease liabilities reached €149.6M at the end of March 2025, an increase of €4.6M compared to December 31, 2024, with €8.6M of investments made compared to €20.2M in the first quarter of 2024.

Given the very limited visibility of the automotive market and despite a moderate decline in activity this quarter compared to the two previous quarters, AKWEL confirms that it anticipates a decrease in 2025 revenue comparable to that recorded last year.

An independent family business, trading on Euronext Paris, AKWEL is a parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, and a specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this with their first-rate industrial and technological know-how in mastering the application and processing of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.



Operating in 20 countries across 5 continents, AKWEL employs 8,600 people worldwide.







Euronext Paris — Sub-fund B — ISIN: FR0000053027 — Reuters: AKW.PA — Bloomberg: AKW:FP





