Strengthening Global Pandemic Preparedness: The Urgent Need for Investment, Collaboration, and Action

TAMPA, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN) is highly concerned that the world is unprepared for the next pandemic and has not incorporated the lessons learned from COVID-19. The GVN, comprised of 80+ Virology Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in 40+ countries, whose mission is to facilitate pandemic preparedness against viral pathogens and diseases that threaten public health globally, believes that systemic inadequacies and vulnerabilities persist, which threaten public health on a global scale. Furthermore, the need for governments and health organizations worldwide to invest and collaborate in developing and implementing an effective, comprehensive, and integrated pandemic response program is critical.

According to research by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank presented to the Group of Twenty (G20), or international forum of major economies, in 2022, an estimated USD $31.1 billion in annual funding is required to establish a comprehensive Pandemic Preparedness and Response (PPR) system. This falls at least USD $10.5 billion short of what is needed today to meet global preparedness requirements. To close this gap, urgent focus must be placed on strengthening systems that protect humanity from future, inevitable pandemic threats.

Past pandemics have shown that failing to invest in sustainable health infrastructure can devastate healthcare systems, economies, and societies. Moreover, the reductions in global health programs and grant funding have led to major setbacks in pandemic preparedness. Without stable and reliable funding, the world risks losing hard-won progress in disease surveillance, research, training, and emergency response capabilities.

As evidenced by the ongoing avian influenza (H5N1) outbreak, and described in GVN’s Lancet Regional Health—Americas publication, which was published Monday, mutations and genetic reassortment, where two influenza viruses combine, pose a significant risk of increased transmissibility and mortality, and the potential emergence of another global pandemic. These risks are further exacerbated by inadequate biosafety measures and the absence of a robust, coordinated global surveillance system capable of detecting and responding to such threats in real time.

To mitigate these dangers, the GVN believes immediate action is crucial to close the critical gaps in global preparedness and ensure a world ready to respond to future pandemics GVN will continue to promote sustained investment in pandemic preparedness throughout the world, especially for research and training, to ensure scientists, public health experts, and first responders have the necessary resources to detect, prevent, and control viral threats. Strengthening partnerships with global health organizations, governments, and the scientific community remains essential in addressing cross-border health challenges.

Additionally, clear and transparent communication and efforts to deal with a lack of knowledge and understanding, counter misinformation, and address vaccine hesitancy are critical to ensuring public health, restoring public trust, and ensuring compliance with health measures. The rapid spread of misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now in measles outbreaks seen globally, highlights the necessity of reliable, science-based public health information.

The Global Virus Network (GVN) is a worldwide coalition comprising 80+ Virology Centers of Excellence and Affiliates across 40+ countries, whose mission is to facilitate pandemic preparedness against viral pathogens and diseases that threaten public health globally.

