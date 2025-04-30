IBN Initiates Coverage of Nicola Mining Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – via IBN – Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF), a junior resource company focused on monetizing high-grade mineral assets in British Columbia, has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

Nicola Mining leverages a unique dual-pronged operational strategy combining solid revenues from its wholly owned, state-of-the-art gold and silver mill with the long-term upside of 100%-owned copper, silver, and gold exploration projects. This approach allows the company to fund ongoing development while minimizing equity dilution.

The company leverages its infrastructure and permit advantages to process high-grade gold and silver from its own and third-party mines, generating cash flow to support additional acquisition opportunities and to advance its exploration projects.

With its $30+ million modern flotation and gravity circuit mill located near Merritt – British Columbia’s only facility permitted to process gold and silver ore province wide – Nicola Mining is able to secure key mining and milling partnerships with gold producers. In addition, operational cash flow has enabled it to acquire stakes in accretive opportunities, which subsequently supply its mill. The confluence of its ability to capture current precious metal prices while exploring world class exploration targets makes the company rare amongst juniors.

Nicola Mining’s current project portfolio includes high-grade copper, silver, and gold assets located in mineral-rich regions of British Columbia. Each project is 100%-owned or majority-controlled, with strong exploration potential and the necessary permits to advance development.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, and wire services via InvestorWire, along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Nicola Mining.

With over 19 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 70+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to provide Nicola Mining the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about Nicola Mining, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/HUSIF

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company that maintains a 100%-owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high-grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes. Nicola’s gold and silver mill is the only permitted third-party processing facility in all of British Columbia.

The company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Copper Project, a high-grade copper property adjacent to Canada's largest copper mine. The company also owns 100% of the nearby Treasure Mountain Silver Project.

For further information, visit the company's website at www.NicolaMining.com

Stay connected by following the company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com