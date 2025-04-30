Edf: EDF announces the success of its senior green multi tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of 2.25 billion euros

EDF announces the success of its senior green multi tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of 2.25 billion euros

On 30 April 2025: EDF (BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody’s / BBB+ negative Fitch) successfully priced a senior green bond issuance in 3 tranches for a nominal amount of €2.25 billion (the “Bonds”):

€750 million Bond, with a 7-year maturity and a 3.250% fixed coupon;

€1 billion Bond, with a 12-year maturity and a 4.000% fixed coupon;

€500 million Bond, with a 20-year maturity and a 4.625% fixed coupon.





An amount equal to the net proceeds of the Bonds will be used to finance and/or refinance the following investments:

The 7-year maturity tranche in relation to the lifetime extension of the existing French nuclear reactors,

The 12-year maturity tranche to renewable energy and hydro power projects,

The 20-year maturity tranche to Hinkley Point C project, a pair of EPR nuclear reactors in construction in the United Kingdom.





These investments correspond to the categories of eligible projects defined in EDF's Green Financing Framework updated on 28 April 2025, which was the subject of a second party opinion by S&P Global Ratings, which awarded it a medium green rating (1).

This transaction enables EDF to finance its strategy and objective to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Settlement and delivery will take place on 7 May 2025, the date on which the Bonds are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The expected rating for the Bonds is BBB / Baa1 / BBB+ (S&P / Moody's / Fitch).

EDF is an active issuer of debt and other types of securities. EDF regularly assesses its financing requirements and monitors national and international financial markets for opportunities to conduct additional issuances of senior debt, hybrids and/or other types of securities.

(1) The Green Financing Framework and the Second Party Opinion are available on the EDF website in the Sustainable Finance section.

