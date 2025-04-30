Dresner Partners Advised Therafin Corporation on Its Partnership With AltimateMedical

CHICAGO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Therafin Corporation on its partnership with AltimateMedical, a Granite Company with Minnesota-based Granite Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Frankfort, Illinois, Therafin Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of innovative, high-quality adaptive and rehabilitative medical equipment, primarily serving individuals with mobility and daily living challenges through a diverse product portfolio and a commitment to improving patient outcomes.

Headquartered in Morton, Minnesota, AltimateMedical designs and manufactures differentiated medical equipment in the complex rehabilitation and specialized imaging sectors of the healthcare industry. The company’s brands include ActiveAid, EasyStand, JustifyIt, MedicalPositioning, and Zing, with product lines that span shower/commode chairs, sit-to-stand standing devices, and a range of specialized imaging platforms. AltimateMedical has grown consistently for more than 30 years, with sales in more than 60 countries.

Commenting on the transaction, Therafin President Todd Fink said, “We are very excited about this partnership and I would like to thank the Dresner team (with whom we have had a long relationship) for advising us and providing focused execution throughout the process. They took great care of us and provided incredibly valuable counsel and service during this extensive process. This collaboration with AltimateMedical not only strengthens our commitment to our customers and team, but also the values on which my father built this company. We are proud to continue our legacy of private ownership and look forward to this next phase of growth—together.”

Paul Hoffman, Managing Director at Dresner Partners said, “We enjoyed working closely with Todd and the Therafin team to achieve their objectives and build upon the Fink family legacy. The partnership between Therafin and AltimateMedical leverages the strengths of both companies while significantly expanding their collective product offerings and market reach within the rehabilitation and healthcare markets.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners, added, “We are very pleased that we could facilitate this strategic partnership which will enhance stakeholder value for both parties. We have known Todd and his fine Company for many years and are pleased that he found the right fit for Therafin with AltimateMedical. We look forward to following the progress of their shared collaboration.”

More information on Therafin can be found at https://www.therafin.com/. More information on AltimateMedical can be found at https://altimatemedical.com/.

