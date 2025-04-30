Ársreikningur ÍL-sjóðs 2024 hefur verið birtur

Ársreikningur ÍL-sjóðs fyrir árið 2024 hefur verið undirritaður af umsjónaraðila. Reikningurinn er meðfylgjandi.

ÍL-sjóður - Ársreikningur 2024

