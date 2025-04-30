ACSA unites the construction industry to protect first-year workers

EDMONTON, AB, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 55 per cent of Workers' Compensation Board (WCB) claims in Alberta's construction industry involving first-year workers at a company — regardless of age — the Alberta Construction Safety Association (ACSA) is rallying its 56,000 member companies to reduce these injuries.

Aligning with Safety and Health Week (May 5 — 9, 2025), ACSA is launching its Injury Prevention Campaign to encourage camaraderie and build safety and business excellence, protecting workers in an industry that contributed 8.1 per cent to Alberta's GDP and 7.4 per cent nationally in 2023.

"Camaraderie is the backbone of safe sites," said Mark Hoosein, ACSA chief executive officer. "When workers look out for each other — especially first-year employees — we prevent injuries and strengthen our industry."

Crew Brew builds bonds over safety

ACSA's Crew Brew will visit construction sites in Calgary, Red Deer and Edmonton during Safety and Health Week, sparking conversations over coffee. Workers and supervisors will discuss the risks facing first-year workers and explore an interactive AI tool to reflect on different career stages. Experienced workers will share their insights, fostering mentorship and team unity.

"Safety starts with connection," Hoosein said. "Our Crew Brew brings construction crews together to share experiences, building trust that keeps everyone safe."

Crew Brew locations:

Monday, May 5 — Calgary:

Glenbow Museum (9 — 10:30 a.m.) Seton subdivision (2 — 3:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 6 — Red Deer: Red Deer Hospital (8 — 9:30 a.m.) Red Deer Polytechnic Safety Week BBQ & Tradeshow (noon — 1:30 p.m.)

Friday, May 9 — Edmonton: Lewis Farms Facility and Park Project (8:30 — 9:45 a.m.) The Orchards by Brookfield (noon — 1 p.m.)



Safety Showdown strengthens teams

From May 5 to May 30, the Safety Showdown contest invites workers to test their safety knowledge through quizzes, integrating with company activities such as toolbox talks. It also supports safety documentation, a key component of the Certificate of Recognition (COR) and Small Employer COR audit, improving safety programs and business performance. Teams and individuals will compete for prizes, including a luxury suite at a Calgary Flames or Edmonton Oilers regular season game, daily gift cards and ACSA-funded team lunches.

"Safety Showdown brings crews together, recognizing safety as a shared responsibility through a fun, engaging contest," said Mark Hoosein, ACSA CEO. "It strengthens camaraderie and reinforces best practices."

Serving members, strengthening the industry

Construction accounts for 12 per cent of Alberta's workplace injuries (WCB Alberta 2023) and about a third of all fatalities (Association of Workers' Compensation Boards of Canada 2021 — 2023) despite employing approximately 10 per cent of the workforce. ACSA, rooted in 35 years of member-driven service, had 195,932 course completions in 2023 (ACSA Annual Report p. 7). It equipped the workforce with knowledge and resources to prevent incidents by applying what they learned in an industry supporting 266,000 jobs and driving approximately $74 billion in major projects under construction as of Q1 2025.

"We're here for our members," Hoosein said. "By fostering camaraderie, we ensure first-year workers have the support they need/go home safe, and our industry thrives."

Visit firstyear.youracsa.ca for resources.

Media opportunities

ACSA invites media to connect with our Injury Prevention's Crew Brew at select locations across Calgary, Red Deer and Edmonton.

Interviews with Mark Hoosein are available by advance request, pending his availability.

About ACSA

With over 56,000 member companies, the Alberta Construction Safety Association (ACSA) is a member-focused, industry-funded not-for-profit organization and Alberta's largest certifying partner. ACSA works with members and industry experts to foster safety and business excellence.

