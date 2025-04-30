SBA Announces New Grant Funding to Support Made in America Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a new funding opportunity as part of its Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, the agency’s targeted effort to restore the U.S industrial base, bring back American jobs, and promote our nation’s economic dominance and national security.

The Manufacturing in America Grant Initiative will provide three eligible applicants up to $1.1 million total to deliver training and technical assistance to support small manufacturers in the SBA’s Empower to Grow (E2G) Program – including those businesses in key industries such as timber, energy, aluminum, and steel. SBA’s E2G Program is designed to provide eligible U.S. small businesses with free business courses, hands-on training, and one-on-one consulting to support their growth, operations, hiring, regulatory compliance, and government contracting competitiveness.

“The SBA is investing in small manufacturers across the country – arming them with the training and tools to dominate critical industries and drive our industrial comeback,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “With this new grant, the agency will accelerate the return of American supply chains, production power, and economic independence. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are rebuilding the backbone of American industry – and with it, the jobs and communities that are at the heart of our nation.”

To be eligible for this funding opportunity, an applicant must:

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit entity (including, but not limited to small businesses, other-than small businesses, trade and professional associations, and educational institutions).

Have been in existence continually for at least the past three years.

Have experience providing technical assistance, tools, or training, etc. relating to small manufacturing businesses on a regional or national basis; and

Demonstrate that it has the capacity to provide hands-on manufacturing-related training and technical assistance to small business concerns.

The deadline to submit proposals electronically via https://www.grants.gov is May 12, no later than 11:59 p.m. EDT. To learn more about this grant opportunity, visit here.

The SBA will host a webinar on the following date to inform the public about the grants. Registration is required through the provided link.

For more questions about the Manufacturing grants and webinars, visit: Manufacturing Grants.

Additional questions or requests for assistance should be submitted via email to e2g@sba.gov.

# # #

About the Empower to Grow Program

The Empower to Grow program, formerly known as 7(j) Management and Technical Assistance program, provides eligible U.S. small businesses with free business courses, tailored training, and one-on-one consulting to support their growth, operations, hiring, regulatory compliance, and government contracting competitiveness. The Empower to Grow program uplifts businesses to be procurement ready for federal, state, and local government contracts. For more questions about the Empower to Grow program, visit: Empower to Grow Program.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.