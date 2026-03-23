SBA Relocates Washington Metro Area District Office to Herndon, Virginia

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that it has relocated its Washington Metro Area District Office from downtown Washington, D.C., to Herndon, Virginia. The new location provides better access for small business owners and more cost-effective services for taxpayers – reflecting the Trump SBA’s commitment to eliminating wasteful spending and expanding its field presence to support entrepreneurs on the ground in communities across the U.S.

“Small businesses deserve an SBA that is both easily accessible and cost-efficient, which is why we have prioritized expanding our field presence and shifting out of expensive city centers and onto Main Streets across America,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Relocating our Washington Metro Area District Office to Herndon, Virginia is a commonsense step that makes it easier for entrepreneurs to reach us, while reducing barriers and unnecessary costs. The Trump SBA continues to work for small business owners who drive our economy, rather than preserving the bureaucratic status quo.”

The new Herndon office space offers free public parking and improved convenience for small business owners, resource partners, and employees alike. By contrast, daily parking near the former downtown D.C. high-rise office costs as much as $25. Due to poor accessibility, the office hosted just two in-office events in 2025 and served less than five walk-ins seeking business assistance.

The relocation to Herndon supports the SBA’s broader effort to reduce overhead, strengthen field engagement, and ensure agency resources are directed toward empowering small businesses rather than maintaining costly, underutilized space. In 2025, SBA successfully moved over 30% of its workforce out of Washington, D.C. and into the field – expanding its presence across 68 district offices and 10 regional offices. In total, the agency held 30,800 field events that reached nearly 490,000 small business owners.

The agency continues to evaluate each of its field offices to measure performance and ensure the responsible use of taxpayer funds. The SBA also continues to pursue relocation efforts for all field offices currently located in a sanctuary city – including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, and Seattle.

Information about the new Washington Metro Area District Office location can be found online at https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-locations. The new office is located at the below address.

Washington Metro Area District Office

13221 Woodland Park Rd

Herndon, Virginia 20171

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.