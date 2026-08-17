SBA, DOL, and OpenAI to Host Inaugural Manufacturing Workforce Expo

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that its first-ever Manufacturing Workforce Expo will take place on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at Atlantic Technical College in Coconut Creek, Florida. Co-hosted with the U.S. Department of Labor and OpenAI, the event is designed to help students find good-paying jobs and apprenticeships with small businesses, with a particular focus on building a skilled workforce pipeline for local manufacturers.

“President Trump is restoring American industrial dominance, and the Trump SBA is partnering with the Department of Labor to ensure manufacturers have the skilled workforce they need to expand production,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Thanks to the Working Families Tax Cuts and fair trade policies, small manufacturers are seeing stronger demand than ever - and their greatest challenge is finding enough workers to meet it. Through our new Workforce Expo series, we are enlisting the support of trade schools to connect the next generation of skilled workers with good-paying jobs in the critical industries that will strengthen America for generations to come.”

“The Department of Labor is pleased to co-host the inaugural Manufacturing Workforce Expo with our partners at the Small Business Administration and OpenAI,” said Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling. “We are proud to advance President Trump’s agenda of making America skilled again and ensuring American workers have the tools they need to fill the high-paying, high skilled jobs this administration is creating in the United States.”

“With workforce development at the forefront of national conversations, we are honored to welcome Administrator Kelly Loeffler and Acting Secretary Keith Sonderling to Atlantic Technical College,” said Neeta Rancourt, Atlantic Technical College and Technical High School Director. “Their visit underscores the vital role career and technical education plays in preparing students with the skills and credentials needed for high-demand careers, while helping build the skilled talent pipeline our employers, our communities, and our economy need to thrive. We are proud to showcase Atlantic Technical College’s commitment to innovation, strong industry partnerships, and student success, and the important role we play in preparing Broward County students for meaningful careers and a competitive workforce.”

The inaugural Expo will inform students how to access apprenticeship programs and good-paying jobs in high-demand industries. Employers will learn about SBA programs and resources, DOL workforce development initiatives, apprenticeship opportunities through Atlantic Technical College, and increasing workforce productivity with artificial intelligence. Small manufacturers will also have an opportunity to connect with students who are seeking employment opportunities.

This event advances SBA and DOL’s memorandum of understanding to support American manufacturing through enhanced collaboration and data-sharing. Additionally, the Expo is designed to cultivate a pipeline of skilled workers while also promoting capital and contracting opportunities for domestic producers – 98% of whom are small businesses. The agreement aligns directly with President Trump’s ongoing efforts to rebuild America’s industrial base and onshore American jobs.

The Expo will take place on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, from 9:00 AM ET – 1:00 PM ET at Atlantic Technical College. Registration is open at https://sba.connect.space/manufacturing-workforce-expo.

Cosponsorship Authorization #26-36-C. SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Contact savannah.wilburn@sba.gov to make arrangements.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.