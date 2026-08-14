SBA Announces 90% Loan Guarantee for Energy Sector

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that small businesses across the energy production supply chain are now eligible for a new 90% Energy Guarantee through the SBA International Trade Loan (ITL) Program. Established as part of SOP 50 10 8.1, the enhanced guarantee encourages participating lenders to unleash private investment in energy production, distribution, grid modernization, and equipment manufacturing to increase energy output and support lower costs for households and small businesses.

“Since his first term, President Trump has unleashed American energy dominance by ending Green New Scam mandates, reviving clean, beautiful coal, and advancing drill, baby, drill,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “By establishing a 90% Energy Guarantee, the Trump SBA is offering lenders more incentive to deploy capital to the local businesses expanding America’s energy production and distribution. Supercharging domestic energy capacity across America will bring down utility costs - fueling long-term economic growth on Main Street and cost savings for families.”

The ITL Program unlocks long-term, affordable financing to support American producers – offering borrowers additional flexibility through an increased SBA guarantee of 90% compared to the standard 75% guarantee for the agency’s popular 7(a) Loan Program. The expanded ITL eligibility for energy producers mirrors two similar enhanced guarantees the SBA launched in recent months to incentivize investment in critical industries, including food production and manufacturing. Since May, the SBA has approved $110 million in capital through its 90% Made in America Guarantee and $82 million in capital through its 90% Grocery Guarantee.

Effective immediately, small businesses in the following NAICS codes are eligible for the expanded ITL Loan Program:

211120 — Crude Petroleum Extraction

— Crude Petroleum Extraction 211130 — Natural Gas Extraction

212111 — Bituminous Coal and Lignite Surface Mining

— Bituminous Coal and Lignite Surface Mining 212112 — Bituminous Coal Underground Mining

— Bituminous Coal Underground Mining 212113 — Anthracite Mining

— Anthracite Mining 212210 — Iron Ore Mining

— Iron Ore Mining 212221 — Gold Ore Mining

— Gold Ore Mining 212222 — Silver Ore Mining

— Silver Ore Mining 212230 — Copper, Nickel, Lead, and Zinc Mining

— Copper, Nickel, Lead, and Zinc Mining 212291 — Uranium-Radium-Vanadium Ore Mining

— Uranium-Radium-Vanadium Ore Mining 212299 — All Other Metal Ore Mining

— All Other Metal Ore Mining 212311 — Dimension Stone Mining and Quarrying

— Dimension Stone Mining and Quarrying 212312 — Crushed and Broken Limestone Mining and Quarrying

— Crushed and Broken Limestone Mining and Quarrying 212313 — Crushed and Broken Granite Mining and Quarrying

— Crushed and Broken Granite Mining and Quarrying 212319 — Other Crushed and Broken Stone Mining and Quarrying

— Other Crushed and Broken Stone Mining and Quarrying 212321 — Construction Sand and Gravel Mining

— Construction Sand and Gravel Mining 212322 — Industrial Sand Mining

— Industrial Sand Mining 212324 — Kaolin and Ball Clay Mining

— Kaolin and Ball Clay Mining 212325 — Clay and Ceramic and Refractory Minerals Mining

— Clay and Ceramic and Refractory Minerals Mining 212391 — Potash, Soda, and Borate Mineral Mining

— Potash, Soda, and Borate Mineral Mining 212392 — Phosphate Rock Mining

— Phosphate Rock Mining 212393 — Other Chemical and Fertilizer Mineral Mining

— Other Chemical and Fertilizer Mineral Mining 212399 — All Other Nonmetallic Mineral Mining

213111 — Drilling Oil and Gas Wells

— Drilling Oil and Gas Wells 213112 — Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations

— Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations 213113 — Support Activities for Coal Mining

— Support Activities for Coal Mining 213114 — Support Activities for Metal Mining

— Support Activities for Metal Mining 213115 — Support Activities for Nonmetallic Minerals (except Fuels) Mining

As part of SOP 50 10 8.1, the agency is making additional updates to streamline program execution, eliminate unnecessary red tape, and align federal lending tools with President Trump’s agenda to restore American industrial dominance. Beyond energy financing, the updated SOP also aligns acquisition underwriting with commercial norms to streamline owner buyouts and generational transitions. The SBA is also modernizing its revolving credit offerings for capital-intensive industries, including the Manufacturers Access to Revolving Credit (MARC) Loan and SBA Express.

Lenders and small businesses interested in the updated International Trade Loan Program can contact SBA’s national team of Finance Managers for more information. SBA’s Finance Managers team not only supports the ITL Program but also serves as the agency’s working capital specialists and can help lenders and borrowers understand how ITL can be paired with SBA’s expanding suite of working capital solutions.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.