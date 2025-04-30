Small Bootstrapped Practice Climbs Product Hunt Rankings Alongside Meta’s Tenth Launch

TEMECULA, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While tech giant Meta released its tenth product on Product Hunt this week, it was a small, bootstrapped speech therapy practice that quietly earned a spot among the platform’s Top 100 product launches.

Melospeech Inc. launched its new documentation tool, The SLPeaceBot™, on April 28th, ranking #56 for the day — just behind Meta’s AI product launched in the same week which reached the top 3. But unlike Meta, which has access to billions in funding and a global team, The SLPeaceBot™ was built by a small team using crowdfunded support, a strong resolve not to give up, and a deep understanding of frontline clinical needs.

Interestingly, Meta’s first-ever Product Hunt launch in 2021 received only 3 upvotes and no rank at all — showing that even tech giants need time to build momentum. Melospeech’s early success with The SLPeaceBot™ on its first-ever launch highlights the growing power of community-led, mission-driven innovation.

"We may be small, but we know our people — and we built this for them," said Dr. Givona Sandiford, CEO of Melospeech. "This is proof that thoughtful solutions can rise in the noise, even alongside the biggest players in the game."

For more details and an in-depth look into The SLPeaceBot™, visit the Melospeech website at www.melospeech.com or view The SLPeaceBot directly at www.slpeace.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07961f45-6e22-4f08-bc87-9f07c000b029.