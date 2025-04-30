Warp Launches “FreedomChain” to Help U.S. Brands Modernize the One Part of Their Supply Chain They Can Actually Control

Los Angeles, CA, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp , the tech-driven middle-mile logistics leader, has launched FreedomChain, a new program built to help brands and retailers optimize the one part of their supply chain they can still control: the domestic freight network.

As tariffs, import pressures, and geopolitical instability reshape global supply chains, companies are realizing that reshoring production is a long and complicated process – but fixing domestic freight is something they can do right now.

“In a tariff-ridden world, the easiest place to unlock value isn’t overseas—it’s right here at home,” said Troy Lester, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Warp. “Not every brand can reshore overnight, but every brand can optimize how their U.S. inventory moves inside their freight network. It’s the hottest topic inside transportation departments right now. With leaner safety stock and faster shifts in demand, the middle-mile strategy has become a direct lever for sales performance. FreedomChain lets teams modernize without ripping anything out, just smarter execution, tighter control, and real ROI.”

FreedomChain gives retailers and manufacturers a fast, cost-free way to replace fragmented LTL and bloated FTL with smart, consolidated freight strategies built around today’s demand, not yesterday’s infrastructure.

Warp partners directly with shippers to analyze pallet-level shipment data and deliver tailored plans that consolidate freight, reduce waste, and increase agility across the U.S.

“Reshoring gives brands control over production,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, CEO of Warp. “FreedomChain gives them control over how that product moves.”

How FreedomChain Works:

Pallet-Level Analysis: Share shipment volumes, frequencies, and lane data.



Custom Optimization Plan: Receive a detailed freight consolidation and cost savings proposal.



Seamless Execution: Warp handles carrier orchestration, routing, and real-time tracking.



Ongoing Optimization: Performance insights and continuous improvements over time.



Powered by Warp’s intelligent routing platform, a flexible vehicle fleet (cargo vans, box trucks, 53’ trailers, and drop trailers), and a nationwide network of cross-docks, FreedomChain offers a smarter alternative to the outdated playbook of traditional LTL and FTL.

Warp currently partners with leading retailers, manufacturers, and logistics teams across North America looking to modernize their domestic and cross-border middle-mile strategies. With per-pallet pricing, real-time visibility, and adaptable delivery models, Warp empowers shippers to turn their freight networks into a competitive advantage.

To learn more or request your custom, cost-free FreedomChain proposal, visit www.wearewarp.com .

About Warp

Warp is a technology-enabled leader in middle-mile logistics, focused on creating efficient, scalable solutions for high-density, high-demand supply chains. By connecting shippers, carriers, and warehouses through a unified platform, Warp delivers innovative freight solutions that prioritize visibility, sustainability, and control. From real-time tracking to cross-dock coordination and dynamic routing, Warp helps brands take full command of their logistics performance across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.