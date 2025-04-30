Admirals Group AS audited annual report 2024

 | Source: Admirals Group AS Admirals Group AS

Admirals Group AS audited annual report 2024

Despite lower client activity, Admirals Group AS delivered resilient trading income and positive EBITDA through effective cost control measures.

• The Group's net trading income decreased by 6% to EUR 38.4 million (2023: EUR 40.9 million), being supported by higher volatility on the financial markets.

• The Group’s total operating expenses decreased by 16% to EUR 42.4 million (2023: EUR 50.3 million) as a result of cost optimisation efforts.

• EBITDA was EUR 0.9 million (2023: EUR -6.5 million).

• Net loss was EUR -1.6 million (2023: EUR -9.7 million).

Although the income was supported by higher volatility in financial markets, Group's cost optimisation effort was partly muted due to voluntary suspension of new client registrations in the Cyprus based operating company Admirals Europe Ltd. This company acts as the primary service entity of the Group in the EU which is one of the core markets for the Group's business. The suspension started in April 2024 is voluntary and temporary in nature and it was necessary to allow for the implementation of required technical and organisational measures to ensure satisfactory alignment of Group's product governance efforts with objectives and needs of it's European clients. Following the successful completion of these measures, the onboarding of new clients in the EU was resumed in March 2025.

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros)31.12.202431.12.2023
Assets  
Cash and cash equivalents41,60741,025
Due from investment companies18,73618,961
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss1,2285,062
Loans and receivables8,3154,772
Inventories665311
Other assets2,0922,137
Tangible fixed assets1,3591,950
Right-of-use assets2,5412,603
Intangible assets3,3045,147
Total assets79,84781,968
   
Liabilities  
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss334224
Liabilities and accruals3,3264,318
Deferred tax liability01
Subordinated debt securities4,1034,102
Lease liabilities2,8182,894
Total liabilities10,58111,539
   
Equity  
Share capital250250
Own shares-456-315
Statutory reserve capital2525
Currency translation reserve30-834
Retained earnings69,41771,276
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent69,26670,402
Non-controlling interest027
Total equity69,26670,429
Total liabilities and equity79,84781,968

 Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros)20242023
Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers40,65346,276
Brokerage and commission fee revenue1,4082,134
Brokerage and commission fee expense-3,558-5,118
Other trading activity related income489412
Other trading activity related expense-583-2,768
Net income from trading38,40940,936
Other income similar to interest947171
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method424900
Interest expense-472-496
Other income3,004741
Other expenses-233-185
Net losses on exchange rate changes-1,016-984
Profit / (loss) from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-44461
Personnel expenses-13,394-15,231
Operating expenses-25,412-31,875
Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets-2,594-2,310
Depreciation of right-of-use assets-787-837
(Loss) before income tax-1,568-9,109
Income tax-24-616
(Loss) for the reporting period-1,592-9,725
Other comprehensive income / (loss):  
Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss:  
Currency translation adjustment864-165
Total other comprehensive income / (loss) for the reporting period864-165
Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the reporting period-728-9,890
Net (loss) attributable to the owners of the parent-1,592-9,746
Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest021
(Loss) for the reporting period-1,592-9,725
Total comprehensive (loss) attributable to the owners of the parent-728-9,911
Total comprehensive income attributable non- controlling interest021
Total comprehensive (loss) for the reporting period-728-9,890
Basic and diluted earnings per share-0.65-3.95

Additional information: 

Lauri Reinberg 
Chief financial officer of Admirals Group AS
lauri.reinberg@admiralmarkets.com 
+372 6309 300
https://www.admirals.group/

Attachments


Attachments

admiralsgroupas-2024-12-31-et_ AMG (ENG) annual 2024 EY

Recommended Reading