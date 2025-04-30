Dycom Releases Fiscal 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced the release of its Fiscal 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, which outlines the Company’s sustainability strategy, outcomes, and progress. The report highlights Dycom’s critical role in building and maintaining America’s telecommunications and digital infrastructure as The People Connecting America® and reflects its ongoing commitment to transparency and enhanced sustainability disclosure that is meaningful to its business and its stakeholders.

“Our commitment goes beyond building and maintaining critical infrastructure—it’s about creating lasting value for our key stakeholders and fostering vital connections for communities nationwide. Sustainability is fundamental to how we do business. It’s embedded in our operations, woven into our strategy and reflected in the way we serve customers, communities, and employees. By integrating sustainable practices into our business strategy, we drive efficiencies, work to reduce our environmental impact and help our customers build more resilient networks. Our work touches the lives of millions, and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Dan Peyovich, Dycom’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I invite you to read our inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report and learn about our strategies, initiatives and impact as we continue building a more resilient, sustainable and connected future for all.”

The Dycom Fiscal 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report is available for download on the Company’s website at https://dycomind.com/sustainability.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

