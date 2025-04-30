NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results

Written CFO Commentary to Be Provided Ahead of Call

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 28, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended April 27, 2025.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.nvidia.com . The company’s prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its first-quarter results from Colette Kress, the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company’s results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company’s conference call to discuss financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

